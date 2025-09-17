“Historic step towards expanding Air Connectivity – Boost to Investment, Tourism, & Employment”

CM inaugurates Air India Express’ Dehradun-Bengaluru Air Service

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today formally flagged off the new air service from Dehradun to Bengaluru operated by Air India Express at Jolly Grant Airport, here. On this occasion, the Chief Minister described it as a significant milestone in the overall development of the state and the expansion of air connectivity.

With this new initiative, India’s first international value carrier, Air India Express, has begun its operations from Dehradun Airport with the launch of daily direct flights to Bengaluru. On this occasion, Member of Parliament Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Doiwala MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh, and CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, Ashish Chauhan, were also present.

Welcoming Air India Express to Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami said, “The commencement of Air India Express services from Dehradun marks a significant achievement in civil aviation for our state. Better connectivity with Bengaluru will greatly boost tourism, trade, and investment opportunities in Uttarakhand. It will also strengthen connections for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs with one of India’s most dynamic cities. We welcome Air India Express and look forward to the positive impact this connectivity will have on our people and economy.”



The Chief Minister stated that the direct air service between Dehradun and Bengaluru by Air India Express would be a great facility for the youth, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, students, and tourists of Uttarakhand. He noted that Bengaluru is the tech capital of the country, and thousands of youths from Uttarakhand are engaged there in education, services, and startups. Now, they will have a more convenient, timely, and safe travel option to visit their home state.

CM Dhami added that, in recent years, the state government has taken several major decisions — from policy reforms to infrastructure development — to strengthen air connectivity. Today, regional airports like Pithoragarh, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar, and Naini Saini are being made operational, while Jolly Grant Airport is being equipped with international-level facilities. He also stated that the expansion work on Pantnagar Airport is progressing rapidly, which will be a transformative step for the Kumaon region.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government aims to connect Uttarakhand with fast and accessible transportation through air, rail, and road, which will not only boost tourism but also create new opportunities for investment, trade, and employment in the state. He mentioned that under the “Air Connectivity Improvement Project”, the state government is providing necessary support and incentives to airline companies.

The Chief Minister thanked Air India Express for understanding Uttarakhand’s needs and launching this service. He extended his best wishes to the passengers and expressed hope that the service would prove to be beneficial in the long term and that in the future, the number of flights connecting Uttarakhand with other major cities would also increase.

On this occasion, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh stated, “We are delighted to commence operations from Dehradun, our 58th station. We are launching daily direct flights to our largest domestic hub, Bengaluru. This is the third new station launched this month after Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, highlighting the rapid expansion of our network. This new route not only directly connects Uttarakhand with the economic and educational hubs of Bengaluru but also offers convenient one-stop connectivity to 18 more cities across India. With over 115 aircraft now in our fleet, we are building a stronger and more accessible network that reflects the aspirations of modern India.”

The Chief Minister also inspected various airport facilities and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

According to Air India Express, the inaugural flight from Dehradun to Bengaluru departed at 16:30 hrs and arrived in Bengaluru at 19:30 hrs. With this launch, passengers from Dehradun can now benefit from convenient one-stop connectivity to 18 destinations via Bengaluru, including Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, North Goa, Pune, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Air India Express stated that as part of its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which honours India’s diverse art and culture, the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft deployed for the first flight from Dehradun showcases tail art inspired by ‘Aipan’ – a traditional floor and wall art form of Uttarakhand.

They also stated that, in addition to network expansion, Air India Express has recently launched its ‘Book Direct’ campaign, encouraging passengers to book directly through its award-winning website www.airindiaexpress.com and mobile app for the best fares and seamless booking experience. Passengers booking directly can enjoy benefits such as up to 20% off using promo codes and bank offers, zero convenience fees on net banking payments through the app and website, special discounts for students, senior citizens, and armed forces personnel, and the option to pre-book hot meals from the ‘Gourmair’ menu at up to 50% off.

Additionally, passengers can also take advantage of Air India Express’ ‘Express Holidays’ platform, which offers curated holiday packages including accommodation, transport, and activities. ‘Express Holidays’ can be accessed through the airline’s website under the Products & Services section.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by senior state administrative officials, representatives from the Airport Authority, Air India Express officials, passengers, and local citizens.