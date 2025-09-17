Chief Secretary inspects Secretariat premises, orders improvements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan inspected the arrangements in the Secretariat premises on Monday. The Chief Secretary also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at the Secretariat.

During the inspection of the sections, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need for weeding out old files cluttering various sections. He stated that the rules for the file weeding process should be re-circulated, and the process in all sections must be mandatorily completed within one month. He directed the Secretary, Secretariat Administration, to promptly identify a suitable location for a record room, where essential files, post-weeding, can be systematically stored.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern over some sections where multiple units are operating from a single room. He issued instructions to immediately arrange porta cabins within the Secretariat premises for 10-12 sections to facilitate their relocation.

The Chief Secretary also directed the re-circulation of the inspection roster for sections within the Secretariat premises. He emphasised that officers must mandatorily inspect their respective sections within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, he instructed that the availability of basic amenities in all buildings within the Secretariat premises be ensured.

On this occasion, Secretary Deependra Kumar Chaudhary was also present.