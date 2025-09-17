Centre sanctions Rs 547 crores for underground cabling of power lines in Rishikesh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Sep: In a major boost to Uttarakhand’s power infrastructure, the Union Ministry of Power has sanctioned an amount of Rs 547.83 crores for projects aimed at strengthening the state’s electricity distribution system. The sanctioned funds will be utilised for upgrading distribution infrastructure and undertaking underground cabling work in Rishikesh, along with the development of a modern SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system in Dehradun. Once completed, these projects are expected to significantly strengthen the power supply network in both Rishikesh as well as in Dehradun and provide consumers with reliable, safe and high-quality electricity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the sanction and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for extending central support. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has been consistently receiving cooperation from the Centre, which is giving fresh impetus to the state’s development journey. He further noted that these initiatives would directly benefit millions of consumers across the state.

The CM asserted that the central and state governments are working hand in hand to strengthen basic infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Referring to other pending demands, he pointed out that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken a positive step toward addressing a long standing issue regarding the construction of an underpass at the main railway crossing near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Kichha. On the request of the CM, Vaishnaw has directed the officials concerned to undertake a site inspection and submit a detailed report at the earliest, paving the way for work on the much-awaited project.