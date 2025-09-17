Hundreds of hutments demolished near Ganga in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

HARIDWAR, 15 Sep: Following instructions from the Dhami government, the Haridwar district administration today intensified its drive to remove illegal encroachments from government land. Hundreds of hutments built illegally on the banks of the River Ganga were demolished by the district administration. In view of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, the Dhami government has decided to make Haridwar free of encroachment and accelerate the construction of the Haridwar Corridor. In this context, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan had also held a meeting with the administration in Haridwar and issued guidelines regarding encroachment. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has consistently spoken about taking strict action against the illegal occupation of government land.

Commenting on the anti encroachment exercise undertaken this morning, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit shared that in the presence of a heavy police force, people who had illegally settled on government land in the Laljiwala area, opposite Har Ki Pauri, have been removed, and that they were warned that strict legal action would be taken under relevant sections if they did so again. Dixit said that encroachment had been removed here previously after a public announcement, but some people had again encroached land, which was removed today. The Haridwar District Magistrate said that development work is to be done in view of the Kumbh preparations, and they do not want encroachment to be an obstacle. He added that the administration is busy preparing to ensure that the Kumbh in Haridwar is completed as per Sanatana traditions.