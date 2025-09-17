Authorities crack down on land encroachments in Pachhwa Doon

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered strict action against land mafia in western side of Dehradun district, Pachhwa Doon. Officials claim that the CM has reiterated that no government land must be misappropriated under any circumstances. The CM also noted that complaints were being received regarding illegal encroachments on riverbeds, bhumidhari land, gram sabha land and other categories of government land particularly in Pachhwa Doon. Stern instructions have been issued to the administration to act without delay in respect of the complaints.

According to sources, the CM has taken serious note of cases where government land has allegedly been misappropriated even by certain public representatives themselves. In one notable case in Shankarpur Hukumatpur, complaints were lodged in the Chief Minister’s office about encroachment on around 53 plots of government land, including bhumidhari land, riverbeds, gram sabha land and cremation ground land falling under khasra number 3288. Acting on these complaints, the district administration today reached the site and carried out a demolition drive, clearing the encroachment with the use of a JCB machine.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinod Kumar has confirmed that information regarding the encroachment had been received, and action was immediately taken on the ground. He added that efforts are currently underway to identify the individuals responsible for encroaching on government land, and they will be removed soon. Sources also claim that in several villages across Pachhwa Doon, the involvement of certain gram pradhans, district panchayat representatives and tehsil-level employees is under suspicion for facilitating these encroachments.

In this particular matter, Dhami is learnt to have reiterated that not only encroachers but also government and administrative officials found guilty of negligence or complicity will be held accountable. He emphasised that the state government would not tolerate land encroachment in any form. An SOP has been issued to ensure the systematic removal of encroachments, and the CM has further warned that strict legal action would be undertaken against those indulging in or abetting such activities.