Govt tightens rules regarding posting of Finance Officers

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Sep: The state government has taken a strict view regarding the postings of officers belonging to the Finance Service Cadre after it was found that certain departments were making such appointments at their own level, contrary to the established system and rules in this regard.

The government has issued orders making it clear to all that the authority to transfer or post officers of the Finance Service Cadre rests exclusively with the Finance Department. All such orders are issued at the government level through the Finance Department only as per the rules. However, recent instances of departments appointing finance officers and financial controllers independently has led the government to issue a stern communication, reiterating the rules and procedures.

The office memorandum makes it clear in no uncertain terms that the Finance Department alone has the mandate to regulate the postings of officers within its cadre. Official sources claim that recently reports were reaching the government that several departments across the state were deploying finance officers at their own discretion, disregarding the prescribed system. In the wake of these developments, all departments have now been directed to adhere strictly to the rules and operate only under the framework laid down by the Finance Department.

The orders to this effect have been issued by Principal Secretary Finance RK Sudhanshu. Sudhanshu, in his order, has stated that postings within the Finance Service Cadre must be ensured solely at the level of the Finance Department with the objective of strengthening financial discipline and improving the efficiency of governance and administration.

The order further emphasises that due consideration needs to be given to the efficiency and experience of officers while making such appointments to avoid any disruption in departmental functioning.

The order further specifies that in case, any department requires additional officers to facilitate its work, it should submit a proposal through its administrative department to the Finance Department, which will then review the requirement and make appropriate postings. This arrangement is intended to eliminate the earlier practice of departments appointing finance officers at their convenience and it aims to ensure greater transparency in financial management and faster decision-making. The order further categorically declares that any posting order issued by an authority other than the Finance Department will henceforth be deemed invalid.