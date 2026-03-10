BJP Govt’s budget will ensure all round development of U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Gairsain, 9 Mar: Uttarakhand BJP has described the Uttarakhand government’s budget as an authentic document aimed at the all-round development of every section of society. BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt asserted that the era of deficit budgets in the state has now become a thing of the past in Uttarakhand and that the present revenue-surplus budget reflects a strong commitment towards responsible financial management and development-oriented governance.

Reacting to the budget presented by the state government, Bhatt claimed that the budget marks an important step in the direction of building a developed Uttarakhand. He said the budget, which comes in the series of revenue-surplus financial plans, contains several new, practical and bold decisions that will play a decisive role in accelerating the state’s development. According to him, the financial proposals made in the budget are designed to fulfil the growing aspirations of the people and will contribute significantly towards strengthening the economic and social framework of the state.

Bhatt said that, under earlier opposition governments, there was a tendency to focus mainly on expenditure and deficit calculations, but the present government has changed that approach by adopting a development-oriented and accountable budgetary tradition. He reminded that the government has presented a budget of Rs 1,11,703 crores with an increase of nearly 10 per cent over the previous year and added that this is a significant step forward for the state’s economic growth.

The Rajya Sabha MP further stated that the budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and follows the principle of the GYAN model, which focuses on the empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers and women. He added that the state government has been working with a clear focus on these four pillars of development, and the present budget strengthens that commitment by ensuring targeted support and opportunities for these sections of society. He said the guiding principle behind the government’s development agenda is self-reliance and the budget will help Uttarakhand move steadily in that direction.

Bhatt further claimed that the BJP government is committed to making Uttarakhand a prosperous, strong and self-reliant state and the budget is a genuine reflection of that objective. He observed that the financial plan places emphasis on strengthening infrastructure as well as addressing institutional and administrative requirements while simultaneously ensuring that welfare schemes for the poor remain a priority. He also added that the budget also provides special focus on generating employment and enhancing skill development among the youth, increasing the income of farmers and promoting the empowerment of women.

Bhatt claimed that adequate provisions have been made in the budget to improve connectivity in rural areas through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, while financial arrangements have also been included for rural employment programmes. Bhatt said the government has also made substantial provisions to strengthen social security measures so that vulnerable sections of society receive the necessary support.

Expressing confidence in the direction of the government’s policies, the BJP State President asserted that that the budget clearly indicates that Uttarakhand is moving towards becoming a developed state. He said the initiatives and allocations proposed in the financial plan will help the state cover significant ground in the coming year and bring it closer to achieving the goal of comprehensive and sustainable development.