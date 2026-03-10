Mahant Devendra Das blesses devotees at Jhanda Mela

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: After the ceremonial hoisting of the Jhande Ji on Sunday, the premises of Darbar Guru Ram Rai continued to witness heavy activity on Monday as well. Along with devotees who had arrived from across the country and abroad, a large number of residents of Dehradun also paid obeisance. Devotees offered prayers at Jhanda Sahib and Darbar Sahib. From early morning, long queues of devotees were seen waiting for the darshan of Mahant Devendra Das which was granted to them.

Mahant Devendra Das, in his address, highlighted the glory of the Guru and the importance of devotion to the Guru. He said that only by taking refuge in the Guru does a person gain knowledge of the true path. The Guru’s words are like nectar, which purify and make human life meaningful. He added that devotion, service, and righteous deeds are the greatest wealth of human life. A person who remembers the Guru with a pure heart receives the boundless grace of the Sadguru, filling life with peace, happiness, and spiritual bliss. He urged the devotees to follow the path of Guru devotion, love, service, and good conduct, saying that only through the Guru’s grace can a person be liberated from the cycle of birth and death and attain salvation.

Under the leadership of Mahant Devendra Das, the historic Nagar Parikrama will take place on Tuesday. According to tradition, devotees gather for the Nagar Parikrama on the third day after the hoisting of Jhande Ji. Every year, it is a captivating sight when the Guru’s devotees pass through the heart of Dehradun—established by Guru Ram Rai—and the residents warmly welcome them with flower showers.

The Nagar Parikrama will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Darbar Sahib premises. More than 25,000 devotees are expected to participate. The procession will start from Shri Darbar Sahib and proceed via Saharanpur Chowk and Kanwali Road to Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bindal, where devotees will be served prasad of roasted gram, puffed rice, and jaggery. From there, it will pass through Tilak Road, Tagore Villa, and Ghantaghar, then through Paltan Bazaar to Lakkhibagh Police Chowki, Reetha Mandi, and reach Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh, where sugarcane prasad will be distributed. After paying respects at the samadhi sites of the revered Brahmaleen Mahants , the procession will return via Saharanpur Chowk and conclude at Darbar Sahib at around noon.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also organised today jointly by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Shri Mahakal Seva Samiti. Devotees enthusiastically participated in the camp, donating blood in large numbers. A total of 200 units of blood were collected during the camp held in the premises of Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rail. Along with men, a significant number of women also actively participated in the blood donation drive.