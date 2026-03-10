Minister Ganesh Joshi orders inquiry into irregularities in Agriculture Dept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi has taken serious cognisance of recent news reports published in daily newspapers, which alleged non-compliance with prescribed laws within the Agriculture Department, potentially posing risks to farmers, the general public, the environment, and public health.

Taking the matter seriously, Minister Ganesh Joshi noted the reports claiming that the department had allegedly issued pest control licences to ineligible individuals and firms in violation of rules, and that banned pesticides were being illegally sold at certain shops. In response, he has directed the departmental Secretary to conduct a detailed investigation into the entire matter.

The minister clearly stated that any form of irregularity or violation of rules will not be tolerated. He instructed officials to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry, submit the report at the earliest, and take strict action as per rules against anyone found guilty at any level.

He further emphasised that the state government gives the highest priority to protecting farmers’ interests, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring public health, and that any negligence in this regard will not be accepted.