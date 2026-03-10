Conference on Research Ethics begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: A three-day conference has begun at Graphic Era to train research scholars in research ethics, effective research writing, and publication standards.

Addressing the conference, Pro-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that quality research is essential for the development of any country and society, and that young scholars should explore new possibilities through innovation and research.

Dean, Research Collaboration, Dr Mangeram shared insights on ethical standards to be followed during the research process, effective writing styles, and rules related to publication. More than 80 researchers from various universities, including Graphic Era Deemed University, Graphic Era Hill University, HNB Garhwal University, and NIT Kurukshetra, are participating in the conference.

The conference has been organised by the Mathematics Department of Graphic Era Deemed University. Pro-VC Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Director, Research, Dr Bhaskar Pant, Head, Mathematics Department, Dr Satyajit Singh, along with Dr Shivam Rawat and Dr Srishti Kharola, were also present at the event.