ONGC clinches Volleyball, Basketball titles at PSPB Inter-Unit championships

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: The 33rd Basketball and 45th Volleyball Inter-Unit Championships organised by ONGC under the aegis of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) concluded here today with a grand closing ceremony at the Indoor Stadium at Parade Ground. The four-day tournament, held from 6 to 9 March, witnessed participation from teams representing leading public sector oil and gas companies of the country and featured several exciting contests throughout the competition.

In the volleyball final, ONGC faced BPCL and delivered an impressive performance to clinch the title in straight sets. The ONGC team dominated the match from the beginning and defeated BPCL 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18 to lift the championship trophy. In the match for third place, Oil India took on MRPL and registered a convincing 3-0 victory to secure the third position after displaying an effective all-round performance.

The basketball final between ONGC and Oil India produced an exciting contest that lasted through four quarters. ONGC displayed excellent coordination and an attacking approach to secure a comfortable 84-68 victory and claim the championship title.

For ONGC, Sumanth played a crucial role by scoring 22 points, while Prince contributed 14 points and Ankush added 12 points to strengthen the team’s performance. The ONGC players maintained their control over the game until the final stages and eventually sealed the victory with a margin of 16 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

At the closing ceremony, ONGC Executive Director and Chief HRD Shil Sood and PSPB advisor Lalit Vats presented the trophies to the winning teams. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shil Sood said that sports not only help in maintaining physical fitness but also develop important qualities such as teamwork, discipline and leadership. He added that ONGC runs a sports scholarship scheme to encourage talented players and provide opportunities for young sportspersons to progress in their respective disciplines.

PSPB advisor Lalit Vats observed that the enthusiasm and sportsmanship displayed by the players during the competition were truly commendable. He noted that sports are not merely about winning or losing but also about strengthening cooperation, discipline and the spirit of collective effort. The four-day championship witnessed participation from major public sector undertakings in the petroleum sector, including ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, CPCL, Oil India, AOD and MRPL. A total of seven teams competed in the volleyball event while six teams participated in the basketball tournament, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.

Among those present at the closing ceremony included ONGC sports head and noted basketball player Deputy General Manager Nishant Kumar, ONGC Dehradun General Manager and sports in-charge Pawan Kumar Saini, Deputy General Manager Vishal Kumar Sharma, volleyball in-charge Avinash Kumar Yadav, Chief Manager and basketball in-charge Dinesh Kumar, kabaddi in-charge Jagdeep Singh, athletics in-charge Pritam Bind, Deputy General Manager and noted basketball player Suresh Ranaut, noted football player and senior human resources officer Vikram Bisht, manager and ASTO president Jaiprakash Pandey, Mandeep Grewal and Matbar Singh Aswal along with several other officers and employees.