Dr Asha Lal led delegation meets SSP, seeks better security for women in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day Week, a delegation of the All India Freedom Fighters’ Samiti, led by Dr Asha Lal, (National President Women’s Cell of the Samiti) and representatives from different freedom fighters’ organisations met SSP, Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal and submitted a memorandum regarding the increasing incidents of crime against women in Dehradun and surrounding areas.

The delegation expressed serious concern over rising cases of rape, domestic violence, harassment, dowry-related crimes, and other offences against women. Through the memorandum, they urged the police administration to strengthen patrolling and surveillance in vulnerable areas, ensure time-bound investigation and filing of charge sheets, take strict action against offenders, promote awareness and community policing initiatives, and coordinate with fast-track courts for speedy justice.

The delegation emphasised that ensuring the safety and dignity of women is a collective responsibility of society and the administration, and requested prompt and effective measures to restore public confidence and make Dehradun a safer city for women.

Representatives from the freedom fighter organisations were Mukesh Narayan Sharma, Shashank Gupta, SP Dimri, Sulochana Ishtwal, Prem Khanna, etc.

SSP Pramendra Dobhal assured the delegation that the police department is fully committed to women’s safety and that necessary steps are being taken to strengthen surveillance, increase patrolling in vulnerable areas, and ensure strict action against those involved in crimes against women. He also emphasised that prompt investigation and coordination with the authorities concerned will be ensured so that victims receive timely justice.