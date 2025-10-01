BJP praises Dhami’s decision on CBI probe into Graduate Exam Scam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed statewide gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for recommending a CBI investigation into the Graduate Level Examination at various programmes.

A programme was held at the BJP’s State Headquarters here today in this regard, where the CM’s ‘sensitive and courageous decision’ was highly lauded at the party headquarters with fireworks and slogans.

BJP’s State Media Head Manveer Singh Chauhan stated that appreciation programmes were organised by the workers at the state headquarters as well as the district offices. Office-bearers and workers unanimously expressed happiness over the decision on a CBI probe. The event witnessed loud sloganeering, fireworks, and the distribution of sweets. It was emphasised that the government’s decision has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the youth and party workers across the state. The entire organisation has unanimously described the CM’s decision as courteous, sensitive, and one that removes all doubts.

On this occasion, senior party leader Jyoti Prasad Gairola said that the CM Dhami’s recommendation for a CBI investigation, respecting the sentiments of the youth, has sent a wave of joy among workers across the state. Office-bearers and workers are expressing their gratitude to the CM in various ways and places. He added that, over the last four years, the CM has taken many major decisions regarding cheating, including implementing the strictest Anti-Copying Law and providing employment to 25,000 youth. Dhami has given new wings to the dreams and aspirations of the youth. However, due to slight suspicion and confusion arising in one examination, Dhami, showing great sensitivity, went to the youth. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to reach the dharna site, and he made the announcement in their presence. This demonstrates his seriousness, courage, and vigilance. Today, the state’s youth and party workers are highly praising his foresight, courageous decision, and sensitivity. He has once again shown that he comes from a soldier’s family and cares about every small and big concern of the youth.”

State General Secretary Kundan Parihar also thanked the CM on this occasion, expressing confidence that all doubts in the minds of the youth will now be resolved. He also assured that those involved in the entire copying process as part of a conspiracy and those trying to malign the government by playing with the future of millions of youth would certainly be exposed. He said that whoever is found guilty in the investigation will be given the harshest punishment.

State General Secretary Deepti Rawat thanked the CM, calling it a far-sighted, practical, courageous, and sensitive decision. She expressed confidence that all the guilty parties will be caught after this investigation, and the attempt to create doubt over the transparent recruitment process of the state will also fail.

Among the senior party leaders who were present on the occasion were State Vice President Anil Goyal, Party’s State Office Secretary Jagmohan Rawat, Subhash Barthwal, State Media Co-Convenors Rajendra Negi and Vinay Goyal, State Spokespersons Kamlesh Raman and Dr RP Raturi, BJP’s Mahanagar President Siddharth Aggarwal, Vijendra Thapliyal, and Rajkumar Purohit, among many others.