Mr Uttarakhand 2025 Auditions held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The auditions for ‘Mr Uttarakhand 2025’ were organised by Sinmit Communications on Tuesday at the Sky Lounge, Centrio Mall. On this occasion, more than 100 young men from across the state showcased their talent. During the ramp walk and introduction round, the participants confidently presented their skills before the judges.

This marked the beginning of the fourth season of Mr Uttarakhand, organised by Sinmit Communications. As part of the first phase, the audition round concluded on Tuesday, at which participants were evaluated by the judges. Contestants from nearly all districts including Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh registered their presence and answered the judges’ questions with confidence.

On this occasion, Sinmit Communications’ Directors Dalip Sindhi and Rajeev Mittal stated that, just as Miss Uttarakhand has been successfully organised every year, in the same way Mr Uttarakhand will also continue regularly. They emphasised that Uttarakhand is brimming with talent, and the purpose of such events is to provide a platform for that talent.

They further stated that, after various sub-contests, the Grand Finale of Mr Uttarakhand 2025 will be held in October. Preparations are also underway for organising the Mrs Uttarakhand competition thereafter.

The panel of judges for the auditions included choreographer Agendra Gautam, fashion designer Manu Ahuja, and Miss Uttarakhand 2024 runner-up Kavya Sati. The event was supported by sponsors including Shekhar by Mayank, Centrio Mall, New Era Photo Studio, and Inspiration PR & Events.