BJP protests against Congress in Mussoorie over ‘Vande Mataram’ issue

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 18 Aug: Accusing Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge of obstructing the full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, BJP workers from the Mussoorie unit staged a vigorous protest in the Picture Palace-Kulri area on Tuesday. Led by Unit President Rajat Agarwal, the workers burnt an effigy of Kharge, raised slogans against the Congress, and emphasised that the matter concerned the honour of the national song. Slogans were also raised against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The workers stated that from the freedom movement to the present day, ‘Vande Mataram’ has remained a symbol of the nation’s consciousness and pride; therefore, any controversy or obstruction regarding its singing is unfortunate.

Unit President Rajat Agarwal alleged that the Congress is politicising the issue of respect for the national song for political gain. He stated that the central government prioritises the country’s unity, integrity, and respect for national symbols. BJP workers claimed that the controversy surrounding the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Congress office on Independence Day reflects the party’s mindset.

Social activist Nidhi Bahuguna remarked that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song but a symbol deeply connected to the sentiments of the freedom struggle and patriotism. She added that the public is sensitive about the honor of the national song, and political parties ought to respect it as well. BJP leaders noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is advancing towards development and national interest, while in Uttarakhand, development works have gained momentum under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Accusing the Congress of diverting attention from development issues, they asserted that the public would give a fitting response in the future.

Several individuals were present on the occasion, including Narendra Melwal, Satish Dhoundiyal, Vijay Butala, Anita Dhaniya, Uttam Negi, Ajay Ramola, Ramesh Khanduri, Gud Mohan Rana, Arvind Semwal, Jasoda Sharma, Soban Mehra, Sachin Panwar, Ashish Joshi, Vijay Bindwal, and Radhe Shyam Sharma.