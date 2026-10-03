Khushi Sonkar named ‘Most Promising Student’ at MPS Diamond Jubilee

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 1 Oct: The auditorium of Mussoorie Public School became witness to a six-decade-long educational journey, filled with achievements and golden memories. While cultural performances by students captivated the audience, meritorious students were honoured in recognition of their hard work. During the school’s 60th Foundation Day and Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Khushi Sonkar was conferred the prestigious ‘Most Promising Student of the Year-2026’ award. Khushi’s achievement added a special highlight to the event.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Anita Puri Mohindra—Scientist ‘G’ and Dean (Academic) at ITM, DRDO, Mussoorie—who lit the ceremonial lamp. The occasion served to commemorate the school’s glorious six-decade journey, its academic milestones, and its rich traditions. Distinguished guests present at the event included Dr. Pritika Jakhar, ITBP Deputy Commandant Arvind Chamoli, Sister Ivy (Principal, CJM Hampton Court), and Prema (Principal, St. Clare’s), among other dignitaries.

At the award distribution ceremony, Khushi Sonkar was honoured as the ‘Most Promising Student of the Year-2026’. Meanwhile, Nadir Azam received the ‘Academic Perseverer of the Year’ award, and Aditya Rawat was awarded ‘Most Promising Player of the Year’. Sanskar Kumar and Prince were honoured with the prestigious ‘Student of the Year’ award, while Shoeba received the Principal’s Commendation Award. Among the students who excelled academically, Siddharth Pundir (93%) and Mohammad Farman (92.3%) stood out in the ISC Science stream. Tanmay Verma secured 88.5% in the Commerce stream, while Tapasvi achieved 87% in the Humanities stream. In the ICSE Commerce stream, Akshat Rana was honored for scoring 88%, and Daksh Nautiyal was awarded a certificate for achieving 92.2%.

In the first phase of the ceremony, students demonstrated physical fitness and discipline through PT and yoga displays. An art exhibition showcased the students’ creativity and imagination. The subsequent cultural program entertained the audience with performances such as ‘The Incredibles’, ‘Tenaliram in the 21st Century’, and the Hindi play ‘Jamun Ka Ped’. The school band’s performance and ‘Roots and Rhythms – Folk Fusion’ presented a unique blend of folk culture and modern music.

For excellence in sports and co-curricular activities, awards were presented to Akshat Sajwan (Best Hockey Player), Nisha Panwar (Best Throwball Player), and Gaurav Panwar (Best Footballer). Arnav Goyal was honored as the Best Student in Computer Proficiency, Sarthak Verma as the Best Stage Performer, and Lakshya Kumar as the Most Cooperative Student.

For national-level achievements, Riyansh Singh was honored for publishing his book, ‘The Elemental Heroes’, and for participating in the National Summer Book Writing Festival. Prince Singh received a certificate for participating in the CISCE National Hockey Competition. In the inter-house competitions, Dharma Sadan was adjudged the Best House in academics, while Jwala Sadan was named the Best House in sports and awarded the ‘Cock House’ trophy.

Chief Guest Anita Puri Mohindra urged students to move towards their goals with persistent hard work, discipline, and a positive mindset. She remarked that the purpose of education is not merely to achieve academic milestones but to foster the holistic development of students. She also commended the school’s efforts to nurture and hone the students’ talents.

Principal Vishal Singh expressed his gratitude to the guests, parents, teachers, students, and alumni, noting that the school’s achievements over the past 60 years are the result of collective effort. He pledged to uphold the school’s glorious traditions while taking it to new heights of excellence. The Diamond Jubilee celebration concluded as a grand tribute to the students’ achievements, cultural heritage, and the school’s six-decade-long educational journey.