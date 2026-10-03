RCD holds talk on Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery Problems

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Rotary Club Dehradun organised a talk on cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery related problems on the occasion of World Heart Day, 29 September. Dr Arvind Makkar from Max Multi Specialty Hospital, Dehradun was the keynote speaker. He was formally welcomed by Sr. Rotarian David Hilton and President Megha Bansal. Dr. Arvind Makkar is a very senior and highly qualified super specialist in this area with more than 35 years’ experience.

Dr. Makkar discussed the problems related to the heart in length and enlightened the audience about preventive measures, conditions and treatment of different types of heart problems. First of all, he stated that prevention is certainly better than cure. In most of the cases such problems are result of an unhealthy life style and food habits. Cholesterol deposit, age, genetic issues, diabetes, stress, alcohol, hypertension and lack of exercise, etc., are the common factors that aggravate the problems.

The most unfortunate part of the problem is that we don’t know the impending threat till seventy percent artilleries are blocked. First of all, we should control our eating habits and avoid packaged junk food and preservatives. Olive oil and mustard old are much better than other processed oils available in the market.

Similarly, continuous intake of too much salt and sugar are fatal. When we are exhausted, it is important to take a break and release our stress. Some other factors like stress of official work, traffic congestion, too much use of mobile phones and smoking, etc., also contribute to make the situation worse. Plenty of green vegetables, regular exercise, cycling, enough sleep and simple life style can save us from getting into the trap of such illnesses. A 30 minutes’ walk five times a week is very necessary.

In the event of a heart problem, we must consult a qualified doctor instead of going for self-medication. Regular medical checkups and treatment under the guidance of a physician is necessary in order to control the problem and get rid of it as soon as possible.

Besides, President Megha Bansal, a large number of Rotarians including the cluster head Dr. Jagriti Nawani, PDG Rakesh Agarwal, PP D.C. Bansal, PP Dr. R.K. Bakshi, etc., were present on the occasion and everyone found the talk very enlightening and useful. The club presented a memento and other gifts to the learned doctor and appreciated his knowledge of the subject.