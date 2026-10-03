CM grants financial approval of Rs 21 Cr for development schemes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Under the State Plan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 3.20 crore for the improvement of the motor road from Km 4 to Titoli of Shaheed Sanjay Bisht Motor Road in the Assembly Constituency of Nainital, Rs 1.67 crore for the construction of the remaining motor road (from Km 7 to Km 11.5) of the Devaldhar-Maithan Leti-Girechina Motor Road in the Assembly Constituency of Bageshwar district and RS 3.30 crore for the improvement of the motor road from Motana to Jhiwali under district Tehri Garhwal.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 77.32 lakh for the construction of a tin shed for training and cultural programmes in RRB First Bailpadav Ramnagar (Nainital) Battalion premises under Nainital district, Rs 46.39 lakh in the first installment, Rs 8.67 crore for the construction of 16 Type-II and 6 Type-III houses in Police Line Almora under Almora district, and Rs 3.92 crore for the construction of VC rooms in the offices of Deputy Superintendent of Police Bageshwar, Champawat, Dharchula, Khatima, Ramnagar and Srinagar.