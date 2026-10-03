Chief Secretary Bardhan reviews progress of UIIDB projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the progress of various projects at the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) Executive Committee meeting held at the Secretariat, here, on Thursday. He directed that all projects be completed according to the scheduled timelines and that regular and effective monitoring of the projects be ensured.

The Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the Sharda Riverfront Corridor project. Expressing dissatisfaction with the implementing agency, UPDCC, achieving only 10% progress in approximately ten months, he directed that a dedicated project manager be appointed for the project. He emphasized that the project manager should be deployed at the site to ensure continuous monitoring of work and prompt resolution of on-site issues.

The Chief Secretary added that a timeline be prepared for all UIIDB projects, along with a project-wise progress report, and that project-wise progress be presented at each meeting. He also urged that corrective action be taken by clearly identifying the reasons for projects that are not progressing as per the schedule. He also directed the Principal Secretary, Planning, to regularly review the progress of projects.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed works related to river rafting development. He asked the UPDCC to develop a dedicated team for the next five years to manage and maintain the projects. He also stated that separate units be established for the Haridwar and Rishikesh areas to ensure that there are no problems in the operation and maintenance of the projects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that priority works should be completed within the stipulated timeframe, keeping in mind the Kumbh Mela 2027. He directed that the number of workers and shifts be increased to ensure that the Sati Kund works are completed by 15 December. He emphasised that quality should be maintained while accelerating the pace of work.

The Chief Secretary directed that the General Manager of the executing agency be stationed in Haridwar to regularly monitor the work and provide a complete report on the progress of the projects to the District Magistrate and Divisional Commissioner. He also directed that necessary orders be issued immediately in this regard.

The Chief Secretary also issued clear guidelines regarding new works related to surface, underground, and mechanical parking. He said that before undertaking any new parking project in the Haridwar area, a written No Objection Certificate (NOC) should be obtained from the District Magistrate and the Mela Officer. Additionally, proper integration of parking projects with plans being prepared by other departments should be ensured. He said that parking should be constructed based on the most practical and suitable option among surface, underground, or mechanical parking in a given area.

The Chief Secretary also ordered the formation of a Financial and Audit Committee to effectively monitor financial matters related to UIIDB projects. He said that special attention should be paid to financial discipline, transparency and timeliness in the projects.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Nitesh Kumar Jha, Ravinath Raman, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, C. Ravishankar, Dr. Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Special Secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakate, along with officials from the concerned departments and UIIDB officials were present.