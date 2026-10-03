Punjabi University VC pays courtesy call on Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr. Jagdeep Singh, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed various contemporary and social issues. They also deliberated on the challenges facing society, particularly the need to protect young people from social evils such as drug abuse and to create a positive and constructive environment for their bright future.

The Governor said that the teachings of the Guru Sahibs pave the way for humanity, equality, service, harmony and mutual respect. He added that Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and the spirit of Punjabiat also inspire people to uphold and promote these human values.

The Governor said that our spiritual and cultural heritage is not merely the foundation of our identity but is also an important force for guiding society in a positive direction amid contemporary social challenges. He said that by imbibing the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in our lives, the values of service, harmony and humanity can be further strengthened.

Assistant Professor and In-charge Dr. Kulwinder Singh and Dr. Balbir of the Sahitya Kendra, Dehradun, were also present on the occasion.