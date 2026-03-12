BJP State Secy lauds women of State on excelling in many fields

Garhwal Post Bureau

PAURI GARHWAL, 11 Mar: Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj visited Pauri Garhwal on Wednesday. During her visit, she met party workers at the Circuit House in Pauri and held meaningful discussions on various current issues and upcoming organizational programs. Detailed deliberations were also held on strengthening the organization, increasing public outreach, and ensuring the success of future party activities.

Later, she attended the 9th edition of the Titan Cup 2026, where for the first time a women’s cricket tournament was organized at Khuddeshwar Mahadev Ground (Pabo), Pauri Garhwal, as the chief guest. On this occasion, she expressed happiness at seeing women and young girls from rural areas moving forward with confidence and enthusiasm on the sports field. She said that today’s women are not limited to household responsibilities but are excelling in sports, education, and every field with their talent.

She further stated that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to empowering “Nari Shakti” and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, women in the State are continuously receiving encouragement in sports, education, and self-reliance. Inspired by this, daughters from villages are now showcasing their talent on the field and sending a strong message that with opportunity and encouragement, women can create new history in every sector.

During the programme, she also interacted with women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and learned about the attractive handicrafts and useful products made from pine needles (Pirul). She appreciated the efforts of rural women who are using local resources to promote both environmental conservation and self-reliance, calling their initiative highly commendable and inspiring.

During her visit, she also attended a wedding ceremony in village Sediyadhar, Pauri Garhwal, where she visited the residence of Vimla Devi and Bhagwati Prasad Nautiyal to congratulate their son Saurabh on his marriage and extended her heartfelt blessings and best wishes to the newly-married couple.