Lokesh Ohri’s ‘Ambles Across Godland’ released at New Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI , 11 Mar: A new book by Lokesh Ohri , celebrating the spiritual and cultural landscape of Uttarakhand, titled Ambles Across Godland , was formally launched at the Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum recently. The book is a reflective travel narrative that captures the beauty, mythology, and lived traditions of Uttarakhand—revered for centuries as Devbhoomi, the Land of the Gods, represented in the book as Godland.

Ambles Across Godland takes readers on an evocative journey through the mountains, rivers, villages, and sacred spaces of the region. Through a series of thoughtful walks and encounters, the book weaves together stories of pilgrimage, folklore, local culture, and the deep relationship between people and nature in the Himalayan landscape. More than a travel account, the book offers meditative reflections on the spirit of place that defines Uttarakhand. It explores how ancient myths, sacred rivers, forest trails, temples, and everyday life converge to create a living cultural landscape that continues to inspire seekers, travellers, and residents alike.

The launch event brought together writers, thinkers and avid readers in an evening full of knowledge sharing. The evening began with the author talking about the book, mentioning Uttarakhand as the land where people come seeking answers to life’s tough questions. He delved into the idea of sacredness and gave some examples such as the Hariyali Devi, Kedarnath, Piran Kaliyar, Paonta Sahib, etc., narrating his own experiences along the way. His talk also included reflections on the book, readings from selected passages, and an interaction with the author.

The talk was followed by a performance by the Dhol-Damaun ensemble, Chandrabadni Himalayi Naad, presenting the various beats if the Dhol along with melodious songs from the Himalayas.

The highlight of the evening was a panel discussion moderated by noted travel writer and thinker, Soity Banerjee. On the panel, discussing their own experience in travel and finer points of journeys were noted Oral Historian Sohail Hashmi, Founder of the Neemrana Chain of Hotels, Aman Nath and the head of World Wildlife Fund and Founder of Jabarkhet Nature Reserve, Sejal Worah. The panel regaled audiences with stories of travel and the discussions continued late into the night.

By documenting journeys across this storied terrain, Ambles Across Godland invites readers to slow down, walk gently, and rediscover the timeless rhythms of the Himalayan world.

The book is published by Book World, Dehradun, and is now available at leading bookstores and Amazon. The publication of the book has been supported by Uttarakhand Tourism.