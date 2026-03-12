Ex-servicemen urge naming Allopathic hospital after matyr Mohan Singh Mahara

Garhwal Post Bureau

BHARARISAIN (Gairsain), 11 Mar: During the Budget Assembly Session–2026, a delegation from the Janmanas Kalyan Samiti, Dhamdeval, representing people from the Chaukhutiya block of Almora district, met Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi at Bhararisain (Gairsain) on Wednesday. During the meeting, the delegation presented several issues related to their region before the minister.

The representatives requested that the Government Allopathic Hospital located at Dhamdeval, situated between Gram Sabha Haat and Jhala in Chaukhutiya block, be named after Mohan Singh Mahara, a brave soldier who served in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The delegation also demanded the construction of a memorial site for martyred freedom fighters in the region so that future generations can draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the country’s heroes.

Joshi listened carefully to the delegation’s demands and gave a positive assurance, stating that necessary action will be taken soon in this regard. He emphasized that the state government remains committed to the honor and welfare of soldiers and ex -servicemen.