Garhwal varsity hosts Student union fest

Garhwal Post Bureau

SRINAGAR ( Garhwal ), 11 Mar: The Student Union celebration 2025-26 was held on Wednesday at the Birla Campus of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University , Srinagar, Garhwal . Minister of Higher Education Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, was present as the chief guest. Rajkumar Pori, MLA from Pauri Assembly constituency, attended the event as a special guest.

Addressing the students , Dhan Singh Rawat stated that the student union officials had raised various demands with him. He assured the university of two buses, a hostel for 200 students , and the installation of a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the university . He also promised to build a Science City in Srinagar if two acres of land were available. On this occasion, special guest MLA Rajkumar Pori wished the student officials a successful political future.

Earlier, opening the event with the lighting of the lamp, University Vice Chancellor Shriprakash Singh welcomed all guests and congratulated all student union officials. He stated that ‘we are working to elevate the university to a national level. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest, but due to his commitments to the Gairsain Assembly session, he was unable to attend’.

Student Union 2025-26 officials, including president Mahipal Bisht, General Secretary Anurodh Purohit, Vice President Shivank Nautiyal, Joint Secretary Abhishek Singh, Student Representative Vidisha Singh, University Representative Anmol Singh Zaida, Treasurer Ayush Vedwal, and other executive members were also present. The student officials presented their demands to the Higher Education Minister. At the end of the programme, Dean Student Welfare OP Gusain presented the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to all the guests, university administration, professors, employees, students , NSS and NCC cadets, researchers and media representatives. The program was conducted by Dr. Surendra Singh Bisht.