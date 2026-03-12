Mussoorie hoteliers in dire straits as LPG crisis mounts

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE, 11 Mar: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Mussoorie, the “Queen of Hills,” is currently affecting the hotel and restaurant business. The Mussoorie Hotels Association has sent a letter to the State government demanding an immediate solution to this problem. The association states that due to the disruption in gas supply, hotel and restaurant owners are facing significant difficulties in providing food to guests. Mussoorie Hotels Association president Sanjay Agarwal and Secretary Ajay Bhargava sent a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary through the SDM Mussoorie. The letter states that the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East has disrupted the supply of LPG gas, which is now clearly affecting the hotel business in the tourist town of Mussoorie. According to the association, hundreds of hotels, guest houses, and restaurants in Mussoorie serve thousands of tourists daily.

However, the recent shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has created a crisis in kitchen operations for many establishments. Many hotel operators are having to manage with limited gas, while some locations are having to make alternative arrangements. Hoteliers say that the tourism industry is considered the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy. This industry employs thousands of people and contributes significantly to the state’s revenue. Therefore, disruptions in gas supply will not only increase the problems of hotel and restaurant operators but also impact the quality of services provided to tourists. The association has warned that if a regular gas supply is not ensured soon, many restaurant and hotel kitchens in Mussoorie could be forced to close, negatively impacting tourism.

The Mussoorie Hotels Association has demanded that the government immediately issue instructions to the relevant departments to ensure an adequate and regular supply of commercial LPG cylinders, so that tourists visiting the tourist town do not face any inconvenience and the hotel industry can operate smoothly. The association has also sent a copy of this letter to the Tourism Secretary and the Dehradun District Magistrate and expressed hope for prompt action.