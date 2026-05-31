Science Popularisation Cell creating new opportunities for Rural Students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ranikhet, 29 May: The Science Popularisation Cell of Government PG College, Ranikhet, is emerging as a powerful platform for connecting students from rural and hill regions of Uttarakhand with the latest developments in science and technology. Through collaborations with reputed academic and research organisations, the Cell is ensuring that quality scientific learning reaches students who often have limited access to such opportunities.

In its latest initiative, the Science Popularisation Cell has joined hands with MetaChem Academy LLP to organise a series of online workshops on emerging scientific topics. Recently, students participated in a three-day workshop on “Nanomaterials for Energy Harvesting and Storage”, at which experts introduced them to modern developments in hydrogen energy, advanced batteries, energy storage systems, and nanotechnology-based solutions for a sustainable future.

The momentum continues with upcoming workshops on FTIR Spectroscopy and UV-Visible Spectroscopy, which will help students gain exposure to advanced analytical techniques widely used in research laboratories, industries, and higher education institutions.

The Cell has also earned recognition for its successful collaboration with the Bhaktivedanta Institute, Kolkata, through which several lectures by Nobel Laureates and internationally renowned scientists have been organised. These programmes have provided students from remote regions a rare opportunity to interact with world-class scientific minds and gain insights into cutting-edge research.

Principal Prof Pushpesh Pandey says that such initiatives are playing a significant role in developing scientific temper, innovation, and research-oriented thinking among students.

Dr Bharat Pandey, Coordinator of the Science Popularisation Cell, says that the Cell is committed to ensuring that students from rural and mountainous regions receive the same exposure to modern science and global learning opportunities as students in larger urban centres.

Dr Nidhi Sharma, Co-Coordinator of the Cell, adds that these programmes are helping students enhance their scientific understanding, strengthen practical skills, and prepare themselves for future academic and professional challenges.

By continuously bringing experts, researchers, and advanced learning opportunities to students, the Science Popularisation Cell is helping bridge the gap between rural classrooms and the rapidly evolving world of science, opening new doors of learning and innovation for young minds across the region.