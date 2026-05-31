Higher education is foundation of Developed India-2047 Vision: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday addressed a symposium at a local college, here on the theme ‘The Importance of Higher Education in Building Developed India-2047 ’. He said higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the cornerstone for creating a developed , self-reliant and prosperous India. He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed unprecedented transformation in education , innovation, research and skill development, which will play a crucial role in realising the resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Dhami asserted that the National Education Policy 2020 is a historic initiative aimed at restoring the ancient glory of the Indian education system. He added that the policy is preparing students for future challenges by promoting holistic development, innovation, research and practical skills. He also stressed that higher education institutions should evolve not merely as centres of teaching but as centres of excellence in knowledge, research and innovation.

The CM observed that under Modi’s leadership India is emerging as a leading global startup hub, while campaigns such as Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have accelerated the nation’s development journey. He added that India is establishing a strong global identity in diverse fields including science, technology, defence, space, health and education .

Dhami reminded that Uttarakhand has always been a centre of education , knowledge and spirituality. He claimed that the state government is consistently working to strengthen education based on innovation, digital learning and Indian values. He said that smart classrooms, digital libraries and online learning facilities are being expanded, while modern subjects such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science are being promoted. He added that the Centre for Hindu Studies established at Doon University will give new direction to the study and research of Indian knowledge traditions.

The CM further stressed on the need to equip youth with skills, innovation and leadership in tune with the changing global scenario. For this, the state government is encouraging coordination between industries and academic institutions, internships, industry-linked courses, as well as startup and incubation centres. He said the government’s aim is to make youth not only job seekers but also job creators.

Dhami also called upon the academicians, experts and intellectuals present, to actively contribute their knowledge and experience towards realising the vision of Developed India 2047.