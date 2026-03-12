State Human Rights wing holds Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman & Icon of the Year ceremony

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Mar: Under the aegis of the State Human Rights and Social Justice Organization, the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Ceremony and Icon of the Year Awards for 2025–26 were organized at the Kukreja Institute of Hotel Management.

The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of Justice Rajesh Tandon. The distinguished guests present at the event included Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission, as the Chief Guest, along with Sunil Agarwal and Chandan Singh Ghughtayal (HOD, Doon School) as special guests.

During the ceremony, several distinguished personalities were honored with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

In the field of education, the awardees included Himanshu Kukreja, Divpreet Kaur, Dr Mamta F Singh, and Dr Pankaj Nainwal.

In the field of social service, the honor was conferred upon Indrani Pandey, Seema Jain, Anju Jain, Madhu Gupta, Subhash Chandra Satpathy, and Dheeraj Grover.

Similarly, under the Icon of the Year category, Jyoti Sajwan, Kartik Raina, Samridhi Mamgai, Sonia Bhalla Sindhwani, Sarita Kohli, and Priya Gulati were honored for their notable achievements.

On this occasion, Justice Rajesh Tandon congratulated all the honorees and appreciated their valuable contributions to society. He expressed hope that such individuals would continue to play a leading role in social awareness and development.

Geeta Khanna also praised the efforts of social workers who continuously serve society and strive to understand and address the problems faced by people.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Jain stated that the objective of organizing this ceremony is to encourage individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields and to present them as role models so that more citizens are inspired to actively participate in social service.