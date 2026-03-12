Lok Adalat to be held in Almora district on March 14

Garhwal Post Bureau

ALMORA, 11 Mar: National Lok Adalat is going to be organised in all the courts of Almora district on March 14 in which the cases can be settled on the basis of compromise. Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Almora Shachi Sharma appealed again that any person who wants to get his case settled through National Lok Adalat can schedule his case by applying to the concerned court either himself or through an advocate on any working day till one working day before the date of National Lok Adalat.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority also informed that only those cases are taken up in National Lok Adalat which can be settled as per law on the basis of a compromise and the most important thing about National Lok Adalat is that if court fee has been deposited in the court and the case is settled in the National Lok Adalat then the court fee deposited by the party is fully refunded. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority informed that the following cases can be settled in the National Lok Adalat – criminal compoundable cases (which can be legally compromised), labour and employment disputes, money transaction cases, husband-wife disputes related to marriage (except divorce cases), other civil cases like tenancy, injunction, specific performance, etc., cheque bounce cases, motor accident compensation cases, electricity/water bill cases (compoundable), land acquisition cases (pending in the District Court), revenue cases (pending in the District Court), cases pending in the Consumer Forum, traffic challans of compoundable nature under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Apart from the above such cases will also be settled which have not yet come to the court such as cheque bounce disputes, money transaction disputes, labour and employment disputes, electricity, water, phone bill disputes, maintenance disputes, other criminal (compoundable) and civil disputes.