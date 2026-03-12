Govt will ensure wood supply for commercial use amid fears of LPG shortage: Subodh Uniyal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

GARSAIN, 11 Mar: Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in LPG supply, the Uttarakhand government has taken an important precautionary decision according to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. Uniyal shared that the State will make firewood available for if required. Uniyal conceded that the prevailing situation is nothing short of a potential crisis, adding that with war-like conditions prevailing in several countries of the Middle East, the possibility of gas shortages cannot be ruled out.

It may be recalled that the impact of escalating tensions in West Asia is now beginning to be felt in India as well. Many restaurants, hotels and Dhabas in the State are already beginning to feel the shortage of LPG in their stock in Uttarakhand, forcing them to restrict their operations. In view of apprehensions that LPG supply could be affected, the Uttarakhand government has started taking precautionary measures. Uniyal stated that in case of a shortage of LPG deepens, wood will be made available as an alternative fuel for commercial establishments.

The Forest minister conceded that the present circumstances are similar to a crisis situation. He explained that several countries in the Middle East are witnessing conditions akin to war, which may directly affect energy supply chains. In such a scenario, the possibility of a shortage of gas cannot be dismissed.

Keeping this potential situation in mind, the state government has already started making advance preparations. The forest minister said instructions have been issued to the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation(UKFDC) to ensure adequate availability of firewood so that, if necessary, hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other commercial establishments can use it as an alternative to cooking gas. The state government believes that if gas supplies are suddenly disrupted, commercial activities may face difficulties. Therefore, it is necessary to keep alternative arrangements ready in advance so that business establishments do not face undue hardship.

In recent days, the growing conflict in West Asia has begun to affect global energy supply chains. In particular, the movement of tankers passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for the transportation of oil and gas, has been impacted. As a result, supplies of gas reaching India have also reportedly faced disruptions.

It may be noted here that India meets nearly half of its total gas consumption through imports. The country consumes approximately 191 million standard cubic metres of gas every day, a significant portion of which is sourced from overseas. However, due to the continuing tensions in West Asia, reports have emerged that supplies amounting to nearly 60 million standard cubic metres of gas from the region have been affected.

In view of this situation, the Union Government has also taken certain measures. Recently, a new system for gas allocation has been introduced under which domestic cooking gas, CNG and piped cooking gas have been accorded priority. This means that in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to these priority sectors, gas may be diverted from other non-priority and commercial sectors.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply for household consumption and the transport sector remains the government’s top priority. Consequently, industries and other commercial sectors may have to face a reduction in gas supply.

In view of this situation, Uttarakhand Government has begun working on alternative options in advance. If commercial establishments face shortages of gas, firewood could serve as a temporary solution. However, experts have pointed out that this arrangement is meant only as an emergency alternative. The government’s primary objective remains to ensure that gas supplies continue normally and that people do not face inconvenience.