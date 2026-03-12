Ganesh Joshi lauds Centre for extending deadline under PMGSY-I

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Mar: Uttarakhand’s Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the Government of India’s decision to extend the deadline for completing the remaining roads under the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) until March 31, 2027.

Joshi stated that this decision by the central government will provide significant relief to the state of Uttarakhand. He explained that nearly 55 incomplete road projects under PMGSY-I in the state were earlier proposed to be completed with the entire financial burden borne by the state government.

However, following the new decision of the central government, the expenditure will now be shared between the Centre and the State in a 90:10 ratio, which will considerably reduce the financial burden on the state government and help complete road construction projects in rural areas within the stipulated time.