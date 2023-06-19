BJP will form government again in 2024 under leadership of Narendra Modi: Prem Chand Aggarwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 Jun: Claiming that Bharatiya Janta Party ( BJP ) will gain majority votes again in 2014 and government will be formed again in leadership of Narendra Modi , state urban development minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said that Uttarakhand was on the path of development in BJP regime.

Addressing the media here at Lal Tibba and Mall Road, Agarwal said that the work of making Dehradun a smart city is being done at a fast pace.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi , he said that Dehradun will also become a smart city and we are thankful to the PM for making 100 smart cities in the whole country. He said that the work on the Smart City was slow in the initial phase since he took over the Ministry of Urban Development the work of the Smart City has taken speed.

Aggarwal that road sewerage and drainage are important in the Smart City project, for which he has given the work of roads to the Public Works Department, drainage to the Irrigation Department and sewerage to the Drinking Water Corporation. He said that the central government has given one more time for the work of Smart City and he has full hope that the work of Smart City will be completed within the stipulated time.

The minister further added that the foundation stone was laid by His Excellency the President of India for the construction of a green building under the Smart City and the construction work of the green building would be started soon.

Urban development minister said that the government is continuously brainstorming regarding the municipal elections. In such a situation, if both these works are done on time, then the elections will be conducted on time.

He said that the BJP is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that PM Modi has been accepted by everyone as the world’s greatest leader. Every BJP worker is contacting all the people under Maha Sampark Abhiyan and informing them about BJP ‘s policy and plans and they do not think that there is any other party in front of BJP in the Centre. All the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are going to the BJP as the people of the state have done the task of re-establishing the government of Pushkar Singh Dhami of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand.