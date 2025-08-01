BJP’s victory assured in Panchayat Elections: Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj has said that in the recently held three-tier Panchayat elections-2025, rural voters across all 12 districts of the state have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hence, it is certain that BJP will emerge victorious and unfurl the flag of victory.

The Panchayati Raj Minister stated that both the government and the election commission are fully prepared for the counting of votes. Despite heavy rains in the state, voter turnout remained high, with 70% voting recorded in the second and final phase and 68% in the first phase, which, he said, ensures BJP’s comprehensive victory. He added that under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has been consistently working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to empower Panchayats.

Maharaj highlighted that under the BJP government in the state, significant initiatives have been undertaken to empower Panchayats, including large-scale construction of Panchayat Bhawans (buildings), computerisation of Panchayat offices, and repair of dilapidated Panchayat buildings. For capacity building and training, 1,426 departmental officers and employees across 12 districts were trained, and 2,399 Panchayat representatives and staff were taken on exposure visits (study tours) to exemplary and award-winning Panchayats within the state and to other states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

“These efforts have earned the trust of rural voters in the BJP. Therefore, BJP’s victory in the Panchayat elections is certain,” Maharaj asserted.