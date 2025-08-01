Doon City Congress Committee President demands action against Monkey Menace

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: President of the Dehradun Metropolitan Congress Committee, Lalchand Sharma met the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at Asharodi and submitted a memorandum demanding relief from the monkey menace spread across various areas of the city.

In the memorandum submitted to the DFO, Asharodi, former Lalchand Sharma stated that several areas of Dehradun district, including the Dharampur Assembly constituency and other localities adjoining forest department boundaries, are facing a severe problem of monkey attacks. Not only these areas but many other parts of the city are also affected, making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes. Monkeys frequently attack pedestrians, creating fear and inconvenience among the public.

He said that areas adjoining Asharodi forest range — such as Turner Road, Mothrowala, Brahmpuri, Banjara Wala, Clement Town, and GMS Road — are particularly affected. Monkeys enter homes, cause significant damage to property, and attack people on the streets. Turner Road councillor Kusum Verma highlighted that schoolchildren are facing major problems due to the menace, and there is a climate of fear among women, the elderly, and children.

Lalchand Sharma urged the DFO to take necessary measures to provide relief from the monkey menace in Dharampur Assembly constituency and adjoining areas, as well as in the other affected locations mentioned above. He also demanded strict measures to control and prevent the spread of monkeys in these localities.

Those present during the submission of the memorandum included former councillors Ramesh Kumar Mangu, Mohan Gurung, Pushpa Sharma, Kusum Verma, Sudesh Sharma, Sudha Chaudhary, and Puneet, among others.