“Blessed by Books”

The Books from My Shelves – 5

By Radha Raturi, IAS (Retd)

Fortunately, I was born to parents who instilled in me a great love for books. Going further, I met my life partner, a voracious reader and consummate writer. My love story with books continued throughout life – both my daughters have added to our abundantly stocked library at home. After superannuation, I have gone back to my student days – reading 3 to 4 books in a week, feeling “blessed” to be surrounded by these lifelong friends!

Some of my favourite books, which may be of interest to reader friends:

“We The People” by N.A. Palkhivala.

I spent my college days in Mumbai, where my father would take me to “talks” by the great jurist and orator Mr Palkhivala. It was a wonderful experience to listen to him. This book was gifted to me, by my father, after one of his talks in 1984. So, this book has very special memories! It has extracts from his speeches and writings of over three decades. He covers a wide range of subjects – democracy, education, economic growth, social justice, constitutional issues, memorable judgments, his speeches on the union budget, etc. He was passionately committed to defending the rights and liberties of the common person. He says in his introduction, “I can hope for no greater reward than that young readers may find in this volume something to inspire them.”

“Darkness at Noon” by Arthur Koestler.

This political novel published in 1940, is the best known work of Hungarian born author Arthur Koestler.

In 1998, the Modern Library ranked it at “No. 8” in its list of “100 Best English novels of the 20th century.” (Originally, Koestler wrote it in German, but its best known for the English translation).

Rubashov, an old Bolshevik was imprisoned and tried for treason against the same government that he had created.

In this novel, Koestler uses a contradictory title to describe how bright, utopian political dreams can collapse into the dark terror of a totalitarian dictatorship.

3. ”Thirukkural” (or Kural) by Thiruvallur.

This ancient classic Tamil text of 1,330 short couplets written by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar is a universal guide on ethics, morality, and daily living that transcends specific religions or dogmas.

It is widely available in English translations – it reinforces our pride in the ancient knowledge of Bharat.

4. ”Bhanwar: Ek Prem Kahani” by Anil Raturi.

This Hindi novel evocatively brings out challenges of the “whirlpool” of life.

It explores the pursuit of love and (more importantly) the discovery of one’s inner voice.

Through the story of an IAS officer, the writer takes us on an interesting journey of three decades.

It will be useful for young readers who are aspiring for a balanced life.

5. ”Khaki Mein Sthitpragya” by Anil Raturi.

This memoir of a former IPS officer, written in Hindi, emphasises through practical examples, that integrity, willpower, and equanimity are the best tools for success.

All incidents are factual, described in graphic detail, keeping the reader enthralled.

All who are interested in living an ethical and fulfilling life ought to read it.

6. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari.

This book traces how Homo Sapiens grew from an unimportant animal species in East Africa into the dominant ruler of Planet Earth. Its message is that human dominance is built entirely on our unique ability to believe in collective imaginations—constructs that exist only in our shared stories.

It poses profound questions about whether our newfound power will lead to our destruction or create some other kind of creature on earth.

It is a wake-up call for “Sapiens” to restore some balance with other living beings and with nature.

A useful book for appreciating the comprehensive story of human development.

7. ”The Wealth and Poverty of Nations” by David S Landes.

This book explores the most contentious question of our age: Why do some nations achieve economic success while others remain steeped in poverty? It definitively attempts to answer this and illustrates an intriguing interplay of cultural mores and historical circumstances.

A good book for those who want to understand the complex sociology behind the challenges of developing India.

8. ”Satyajit Ray: From Frame To Frame” by Shoma Chatterjee.

The Time magazine named Ray as one of the “10 best filmmakers” across the world for all time. His universal themes and legendary characters have stayed in our hearts forever.

This book is an ode to Satyajit Ray’s cinema, his music and his literature. It demands a closer exploration of his work, inspiring the reader into watching his films again and again!

A must read for those interested in meaningful cinema.

9. ”Does He Know a Mother’s Heart? How Suffering Refutes Religions” by Arun Shourie.

This is an intellectual inquiry by a father of a special child – Arun Shourie’s 26th book, based on his personal experience. He and his wife spent a lifetime caring for Aditya, who suffered from cerebral palsy. The writer takes his personal pain and agony and turns it into a discussion on the larger philosophical questions facing mankind.

This is the book that Arun Shourie will be best remembered for – truly heartfelt and emotional.

10. ”Old Paths White Clouds” by Thich Nhat Hanh.

The author is a Vietnamese Buddhist Monk. In this book, he presents the life and teachings of Gautam Buddha. Drawing from 24 Pali, Sanskrit and Chinese sources, he traces the Buddha’s life slowly and gently over the course of 80 years.

It is a beautiful book taking the reader to a “peaceful space”, helping us to relax and discover ourselves.

11. ”The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness In A Changing World” by Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams.

This delightful and inspiring book consists of a series of conversations between Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu.

They discuss the challenges of living a joyful life, and conclude that fear, anger and hatred exist in the mind as well as in the external world.

Their wonderful sense of humour keeps the reader smiling throughout!

On life’s journey, books have been my constant companions. Since “Phulwari Me Charcha” started in 2023, our writer friends have ensured that the “library at home” keeps growing. Each book on my shelves is truly a “blessing”.

“Open a Book

And you will find

People and places of every kind;

Open a Book

And you can be

Anything you want to be;

Open a Book,

And I will too,

You read to me

And I will read to you…

(By Jane Baskwill)

(Radha Raturi is Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand).