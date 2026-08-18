BMS holds protest in support of workers’ demands

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: On the nationwide call of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a protest was held here on Monday over various pending labour demands. A large number of workers and employees reached the District Magistrate’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Central Government, demanding an early resolution of long-pending labour issues.

BMS raised demands including increasing the minimum pension under EPS-95 to Rs 7,500 per month and linking it with dearness allowance; bringing pensioners under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, and raising the wage ceiling under EPF from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 and under ESIC from Rs 21,000 to Rs 42,000.

The organisation also demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 30,000 for unskilled workers, implementation of equal pay for equal work and job security for contract and outsourced employees, strict action against contractors involved in wage irregularities, and an increase in honorarium and social security benefits for scheme workers including Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day meal, and NHM workers.

In addition, BMS demanded that gratuity calculation be based on 30 days’ wages instead of 15 days and the upper ceiling be removed, filling of vacant posts in government and public sector institutions, implementation of a five-day work week in the banking sector, resolution of pending wage agreements, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The union also called for reconsideration of labour codes in consultation with trade unions, especially provisions affecting workers’ interests, and demanded the early convening of the long-pending Indian Labour Conference.

The protest was attended by National Executive Member and State Women Coordinator Archana Bisht, District Vice President Ajay Kant Sharma, District Secretary PS Dhamanda, full-time worker Sandeep, writer and thinker Jay Prakash Pandey, Ganga Gupta, along with other BMS office bearers. A large number of ONGC contract workers and employees from various parts of the district also participated in the protest.