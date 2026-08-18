Questions raised over death of 22-year-old in Mussoorie; family suspects murder

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 17 Aug: The case regarding the death of 22-year-old Manish under suspicious circumstances on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road on 13 August is now escalating. While the police were initially treating the matter as a case of suicide, the deceased’s family has flatly refused to accept this theory, suspecting instead a premeditated murder. On Monday, a large number of locals surrounded the Mussoorie police station, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation. They insisted that, if the probe confirms murder, the accused should be arrested immediately and face strict action. In a formal complaint lodged with the police, the deceased’s brother, Manoj alleged that Manish was in contact with a young woman and had been under mental stress for some time. The family claims there was an ongoing dispute between Manish and the woman. According to the family, a confrontation took place on the night of 12 August involving the woman and some young men accompanying her; it is alleged that a scuffle broke out between them in the ‘Zero Point’ area. Subsequently, Manish set out for Dehradun to procure goods, as was his routine, but news of his death arrived the following day.

Challenging the police’s suicide theory, the deceased’s brother pointed out that Manish was about six feet tall, and the vehicle structure (specifically the side panel/tailgate) from which he allegedly hanged himself using a rope is reported to be of a similar height. The family maintains that several questions remain unanswered given the circumstances at the scene and the nature of the rope found around his neck. They are calling for a scientific and forensic investigation into the entire incident to clarify whether Manish committed suicide or was murdered and his body subsequently suspended in that manner. The family also alleged that the aforementioned woman exercised control over Manish’s mobile phone and his activities. However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and the veracity of these claims will only come to light after a police investigation.

The family alleges that Manish and the young woman were in a romantic relationship and had even discussed marriage. According to the family, disputes later arose in the relationship, and there were indications that Manish was being pressured through threats of legal action and other means. Linking this to Manish’s mental distress, the relatives have demanded an investigation into the entire sequence of events. In the formal complaint lodged by the family, serious allegations have been levelled against the young woman and certain other individuals. The police have clarified that the allegations surfacing in the case are being investigated. According to the police, information has also emerged suggesting that the young woman accused by the family is a minor. Consequently, all facts and legal provisions must be taken into account before initiating any legal action regarding her.

On Monday, local residents accompanied the deceased’s family to the Mussoorie police station to demand an impartial investigation. Significant outrage was evident among the crowd. Protesters asserted that the case should not be closed simply by classifying the 22-year-old’s death as a suicide. They demanded an investigation into all aspects—including the scene of the incident, mobile phone data, call details, CCTV footage, and post-mortem and forensic reports—to uncover the true cause of death. Former Municipal Council Chairman Manmohan Singh Mall also demanded a fair probe, noting that the family harbors serious questions regarding the young man’s death. He urged the police to investigate every angle and stated that if anyone’s involvement is revealed, they must face strict legal action. He added that the suspicious death of a young man has shaken the entire region, and it is essential that the aggrieved family receives justice.

Ultimately, whether Manish’s death was a suicide or the result of a criminal conspiracy will only be determined based on the investigation, the post-mortem report, and other evidence.