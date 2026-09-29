Pejawar Math’s Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami pays courtesy call on Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Pontiff of Pejawar Math, Udupi, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Lok Bhavan, here, on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Governor welcomed the Swami and extended his best wishes for his spiritual and social service initiatives. During the meeting, the two discussed various subjects in a cordial atmosphere, including Indian culture, spiritual traditions, and the role of the saintly tradition in society.

The Governor expressed his pleasure at the Swami’s visit to Uttarakhand and wished him good health and a long life.