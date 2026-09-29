Harish Sharma brings 3 distinct stories to the 11th Dehradun International Film Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: Two documentaries ‘Adi Kailash’ and ‘Brazil in Banaras’ and debut music video ‘Logon Mein Prem Hoga’ selected for the prestigious Uttarakhand festival, is the first time most probably that a director’s three different projects have been selected for a prestigious international film festival.

Filmmaker Harish Sharma is set to make a distinctive presence at the 11th edition of the Dehradun International Film Festival, Uttarakhand, with three of his directorial works selected for the festival documentaries “Adi Kailash” and “Brazil in Banaras: A Bhairab Dutt Story”, along with his debut music video “Logon Mein Prem Hoga”.

Though different in subject and treatment, the three projects share a common thread: stories of faith, human transformation, love and hope.

From the Sacred Himalayas: ‘Adi Kailash’

Directed by Harish Sharma and produced by Sandeep Jha, Adi Kailash journeys into the sacred Himalayan landscape of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, exploring its spiritual heritage, local traditions and the enduring connection between people, faith and nature.

The documentary draws inspiration from Dr. Lalit Pant’s book “Ajpathon Se Himshikharon Tak”, which received the Uttarakhand Government’s Sahitya Gaurav Samman.

Actor Hemant Pandey, himself rooted in Pithoragarh, anchors the documentary and brings a deeply personal connection to its narrative. Pandey has also been honoured with the Uttarakhand Government’s Gaurav Award.

Through breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and stories rooted in the region, Adi Kailash attempts to take audiences beyond pilgrimage and into the cultural and human soul of this extraordinary part of Uttarakhand.

From Pithoragarh to Banaras: One Man, Thousands of Dreams

Harish Sharma’s second documentary, “Brazil in Banaras: A Bhairab Dutt Story”, moves from spirituality to the transformative power of sport. produced by well known YouTuber Deepak Pareek

Born into poverty in Pithoragarh, Bhairab Dutt began playing football barefoot with a bundle of cloth shaped into a ball. Years later in Banaras, he turned his own struggle into an opportunity for others, dedicating himself to training economically disadvantaged children free of cost.

What began with one child gradually grew into a movement touching thousands of young lives. Some went on to become footballers, while others found employment and greater opportunities through the discipline and confidence sport gave them.

For his contribution to sports, Bhairab Dutt has also been honoured with the Uttarakhand Government’s Gaurav Award.

Brazil in Banaras therefore looks beyond goals, trophies and sporting celebrity. It asks a more meaningful question: Can a player’s greatest victory be the lives he changes?

‘Logon Mein Prem Hoga’: A Musical Message of Hope

Completing Sharma’s festival selection is “Logon Mein Prem Hoga”, from the album Hum Dono, marking his debut as a music video director.

The song brings together an exceptional musical team. It is composed by legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee violinist Dr L Subramaniam, sung by Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and Lucky Ali, with lyrics by celebrated lyricist Sameer Anjaan.

Carrying a message of hope, unity and peace, Logon Mein Prem Hoga imagines a world where conflict gives way to compassion and love becomes the common language connecting people.

For Harish Sharma, the selection of three such different works at one festival makes the occasion especially meaningful.

“Adi Kailash is about faith, Brazil in Banaras is about transforming lives, and Logon Mein Prem Hoga is about love and peace. The subjects are different, but ultimately all three celebrate humanity.

Having them come together at the Dehradun International Film Festival, in Uttarakhand, makes this moment very special for me,” says Sharma. He said all the three projects cinematographer is Manika Sisodia and edited by Irshad Dilliwala,

From the sacred heights of Adi Kailash, through the football grounds of Banaras, to a song imagining a more compassionate world, Harish Sharma’s three works tell different stories but carry one underlying belief cinema can inspire, connect and bring hope.