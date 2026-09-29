Doon’s Avneesh Bhatt appointed Technical Official for Asian Games Judo Event

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Uttarakhand’s Avneesh Bhatt has been appointed as an International Technical Official for the Asian Games Judo competition, beinbg held in Japan from September 30 to October 3, 2026.

Around 35 countries are expected to participate in the international Judo competition, with selected male and female Judo athletes competing in the event.

To ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the competition, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has appointed Avneesh Bhatt from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, as an International Technical Official.

Avneesh Bhatt has previously served as a Jury and Technical Official at several international events, including World Judo Championships, as well as at national-level Judo competitions.

Avneesh Bhatt departed for Japan on September 26.