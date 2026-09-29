PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ inspires people to participate in nation building: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 138th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at his official residence here on Sunday. The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” provides a national platform for the positive efforts, achievements, and inspiring actions of the countrymen, and inspires people to actively participate in nation-building.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister’s special mention of Uttarakhand’s border areas in “Mann Ki Baat” is a matter of pride for the state. The Prime Minister stated that as part of the first phase of the national census, census work is being conducted in the remote and snow-covered areas of Uttarakhand. In his address, the Prime Minister made special mention of Mana, the country’s first village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, and stated that the census was initiated there by 83-year-old Purnima Rawat. He also mentioned Bagori village in Uttarkashi district, where homestay operator Hardev Singh Rana conducted a self-enumeration by entering his information digitally.

The Chief Minister said that it is an honour for Uttarakhand that the Prime Minister has presented the examples of border villages like Mana and Bagori to the nation. This also reflects the transformation taking place in the state’s border areas, digital awareness, and the active participation of the people there in nation-building. Describing the census as a national responsibility of every citizen, the Prime Minister called upon the countrymen to actively participate in it. The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to register their correct information in the census and fully support this national responsibility.

Referring to the completion of ten years of the 2016 surgical strike, the Prime Minister recalled the bravery of the Indian Army and India’s firm policy against terrorism. He also called for public participation on issues such as cleanliness, environmental protection, drug-free youth campaign, promotion of sports talent, nutrition, local products, and “Vocal for Local.”

The Chief Minister said that issues such as cleanliness, environmental protection, drug de-addiction, and promotion of local products hold special importance for Uttarakhand. He urged the people of the state to embrace the Prime Minister’s message and actively contribute to building a developed India and a developed Uttarakhand.

Member of Parliament, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, other public representatives and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office were present on the occasion.