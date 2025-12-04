Board Exams – Are You Ready?

By Ravi Singh Negi

Board exams are round the corner. This is the time when most children as well as their parents are confused about their performance in examinations. The additional pressure from peers, parents and society increases the anxiety. A little bit of anxiety is good but when it starts showing its adverse effect in the form of general fatigue, sleeplessness, headaches, backache, shoulder aches and stomach upsets, it is alarming. The symptoms are the behavioural changes in the child such as irritability, loss of concentration, depression, change in appetite, tendency of isolation and signs of panic. Different thoughts like loss of memory, shortage of time, non-coverage of syllabus and many doubts on the subject matter, etc., occur in the mind of the child and he or she is unable to cope with the situation. Which is bound to affect the performance of the child adversely in the examination.

To handle such situations and release unnecessary tension, a proper strategy needs to be formed for which here are a few tips-

First of all relax and don’t panic.

Make a study schedule keeping in mind the syllabus and subject and time.

Understand, don’t memorise. Concentrate on the topics which you find difficult and are not confident with. Study in slots of 50 to 60 minutes sessions with a 10 minutes break. Break should not be extended unless it is an emergency. During such breaks you can listen to some light music, do some stretching exercises, just walk in your garden, or take care of your plants in the pots, etc.

Manage your time; reduce socialising with friends, and other big time consuming social events, reduce TV watching and social media distractions. If you spend more than 10 minutes in prayer, cut it down and instead go for pure meditation.

Revise, Revise, Revise – the key to success. The more you revise the more confident you will be to face the exams. Remember, don’t waste time on revising the matter, which you are already well versed in.

Prepare very short notes for the day before examination.

Stay Healthy and Get Enough Sleep.Take easily digestible food rich in vitamins, proteins and minerals with low carbohydrates. Consume plenty of water; as hydration is essential for proper cognitive function, mood regulation, and overall mental performance. Take 6-8 hours sleep at night and not more than 1 hour of sleep in the afternoon. Take regular light exercise, do not exert.

Group Study is good but stay focused on your studies and do not waste time gossiping.

Stay Positive and Manage Stress– Try relaxation methods to manage stress; practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to calm your mind. Remind yourself that it’s okay to make mistakes and it is your best effort that counts. A positive attitude can make a big difference!

And finally a word of caution for parents – Do not guide or interfere with your child too much in his or her studies. Just supervise from a distance, provide all mental and economic support, make them comfortable, and try to keep the child tension free. Do not involve them more in social activities against their wish. Let them plan their time as per their convenience but under your distant supervision. Do not pressurise them to secure high marks. Observe the activities of the child, if you find something unusual and out of your control; consult a professional counselor.

(Ravi Singh Negi is an Advocate, Social Worker and Marriage/Academic Counsellor with experience of more than 20 years in the field.)