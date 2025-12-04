U’khand Cong appoints observers for ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ Rally in Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Dec: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has intensified preparations for the forthcoming ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ mega rally to be organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on 14 December 2025 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The rally is due to be held under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Uttarakhand PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal today appointed constituency-wise observers to ensure the success of the rally and adequate participation from Uttarakhand. Godiyal has directed the appointed observers to review preparations in their respective Assembly constituencies and to maintain constant contact with party workers. He also urged them to ensure maximum participation, coordinate logistics for vehicles, publicity and other arrangements, and finalise all preparations in close coordination with District and Block Congress Committees. Godiyal claimed that a large contingent of Congress members from Uttarakhand will mark its presence at this historic mobilisation.

The appointed observers include Harimohan Singh Negi for Purola, Darshan Lal for Yamunotri, Manish Rana, former District President, for Gangotri, Dhanilal Shah for Ghansali, Mansingh Rautela, Vice President Zila Panchayat, for Pratap Nagar, Narendra Chandra Ramola for Tehri, Manmohan Mall for Dhanolti, Abhishek Singh, Vice President Zila Panchayat Dehradun, for Chakrata, Nav Prabhat, former Minister, for Vikasnagar, Rakesh Negi for Sahaspur, Mahendra Singh Negi Guruji for Raipur, Rajkumar, former MLA, for Rajpur, Virendra Pokhariyal for Dehradun Cantt, Godavari Thapli for Mussoorie, Surendra Singh Ragar for Dharampur, Gaurav Chaudhary, Pramukh, for Doiwala, Rakesh Singh, City President, for Rishikesh, Virendra Rawat for Haridwar, Rajvir Singh Chauhan for BHEL Ranipur, Anil Bhaskar for Jwalapur, Mamata Rakesh, MLA, for Bhagwanpur, Virendra Jati, MLA, for Jhabrera, Sahil Rana for Piran Kaliyar, Hemendra Chaudhary for Roorkee, Parvez Ahmed for Khanpur, Nawaz for Manglaur, Sanjay Saini for Laksar, Satvir Singh for Haridwar Rural, Harender Singh Bora and Nandan Durgpal for Lalkuan, Rakesh Brijwasi and Devendra Chautiya for Bhimtal, Satish Nainwal, former Pramukh, for Nainital, Jagmohan Bagadwal for Haldwani, Sanj Kirola and Neeraj Tiwari for Kaladhungi, Adesh Chauhan, MLA, for Jaspur, Musharraf Hussain, former Mahanagar President, for Kashipur, Sanjeev Arya, former MLA, for Bajpur, Sumit Bhullar, Pradesh Youth President, for Gadarpur, Mohan Khera for Rudrapur, Rajesh Pratap Singh for Kichha, Navtej Singh for Sitarganj, Gopal Rana, MLA, for Nanakmatta, Bhuwan Kapri, MLA, for Khatima, B. S. Thapa for Dharchula, Girish Chuphal, Nagar Palika President, for Didihat, Mayukh Mahar, MLA, for Pithoragarh, Khajan Guddu for Gangolihat, Rajendra Tagdiya for Kapkot, Harish Aithani for Bageshwar, Deepak Kirola, District President, for Dwarahat, Vikram Singh Rawat for Salt, Deep Dangi for Ranikhet, Rajendra Barakoti for Someshwar, Pitambar Pandey for Almora, Govind Singh Kunjwal, former Assembly Speaker, for Jageshwar, Pooran Singh Kathait, former District President, for Lohaghat, Himesh Kharkwal, former MLA, for Champawat, Lakhpat Butola, MLA, for Badrinath, Dr Jitram, former MLA, for Tharali, Mohan Singh Bhandari, Nagar Panchayat President, for Karnaprayag, Manoj Rawat, former MLA, for Kedarnath, Kunwar Sajwan, former District President, for Rudraprayag, Pratap Bhandari for Devprayag, Om Gopal Rawat, former MLA, for Narendra Nagar, Ruchi Kaitura, former Pramukh, for Yamkeshwar, Sunderlal Muyal for Pauri, Suraj Ghildiyal, City President, for Srinagar, Rajpal Singh Bisht for Chaubattakhal, Bharat Singh Rawat for Lansdowne, Sanjay Mittal, former City President, for Kotdwar, and Bhuvan Pandey for Ramnagar.