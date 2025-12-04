CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks expose Cong’s ‘Anti-Hindu mindset: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Dec: The Bharatiya Janata Party today strongly objected to the comments made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding Hindu deities and has demanded an immediate public apology from the Congress high command. State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt asserted that the statement by Reddy has once again been proven that the Congress party is anti-Hindu and pro-Muslim, alleging that such statements are being made under the direction of the Gandhi family.

Strongly condemning the Telangana CM’s remarks, Bhatt said that a series of statements from Congress leaders and the CMs from Congress consistently expose an anti-Hindu mindset. He added that what is even more unfortunate is that these statements are being made with the aim to strengthen the Congress vote bank through Muslim appeasement. He described Reddy’s disrespectful and obscene remarks about Hindu deities as an attack on the fundamental principles of Hindu faith and customs. Expressing outrage, the BJP state president accused the Congress party of harbouring deep hatred towards Hindus.

Bhatt further alleged that Congress has always been a party that bends before the Muslim vote bank. Bhatt recalled that Revanth Reddy himself had previously stated that Congress is a Muslim party, which, according to him, reflects their true mindset. He stressed that after the Congress’s hatred for Hindus and Hindu deities has been exposed, society needs to unite. He urged the Sanatan community to seriously consider whether they will remain divided and endure insults, or whether they will unite and demonstrate their collective strength.

Bhatt demanded a public apology from CM Reddy and the entire Congress leadership for what he termed an “unforgivable act”. He argued that it is implausible for a CM to repeatedly issue such statements without instructions from above, especially in a party where a Minister had to resign merely for deviating from the party line on the use of the word ‘Sir’. Bhatt noted that Reddy had previously made insulting remarks, such as about ‘Bihari DNA’ and had openly called the Congress to be a ‘Muslim party’, but the Congress leadership did not question him at all. He asserted that it is therefore evident that such statements by Congress leaders are made on the instructions of the Gandhi family. Since the true face of the Congress party has already been exposed to 140 crore Sanatanis across the world, these statements reflect a calculated strategy to express resentment for not receiving Hindu votes and to appease the Muslim community.