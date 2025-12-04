Mosque’s expansion on Govt land in Bhowali under probe

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 3 Dec: The Nainital district administration has initiated an inquiry into allegations that a mosque on the Bhoomiyadhar Road in the Nainital–Bhowali region has encroached upon nearly 43 naali of government land and constructed a boundary wall around it. The matter surfaced after a video circulated on social media claiming that the mosque was built on forest land and that its management had gradually occupied the adjoining area.

Acting on the information, the Nainital district administration sent a joint team of the Revenue and Forest Departments to the site, where it was found that the mosque complex has been enclosed with a boundary wall over approximately 45 naali of land. The Forest Department, after examining its records, stated that in 1924 it had leased 5,016 square feet (two naali and five muthi) of land for the mosque.

However, the present area under the occupation of the mosque is reported to exceed 45 naali, indicating an apparent encroachment of about 43 naali of government land. According to Additional District Magistrate Vivek Rai, further investigation is underway to ascertain when and how the structure expanded over time.

Meanwhile, the process of administrative scrutiny into unauthorised religious structures on government land continues across Nainital district. Similar concerns were earlier raised regarding the land of Veerbhatti and the main mosque of Nainital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a conference of former paramilitary personnel in Haldwani today, stated that unauthorised religious structures built on government land are being removed. He asserted that the cultural identity of Devbhoomi would not be allowed to change under any circumstances.