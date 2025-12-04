Lok Bhawan will truly work for people: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Dec: With the approval of Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), the Raj Bhawan has officially been renamed “Lok Bhawan”. In this regard, the name “Lok Bhawan” was today engraved and installed at the main gate as well.

The Governor said that the Constitution places ‘Lok’—the people—at the highest position. The people are the true strength of the nation, and they are the soul of democracy. He expressed hope that Lok Bhawan will become a centre of hope, sensitivity, transparency, and public service for the citizens of Uttarakhand.

The Governor further stated that “Lok Bhawan” is a symbol of the sacred spirit of service to the people, in which every citizen can feel a sense of belonging. He said that this building is not merely a symbol of an administrative establishment, but a home to the aspirations, expectations, and trust of every person in Uttarakhand. He added, “Our resolve is that Lok Bhawan will truly work for the people, with the people, and in service of the people.”