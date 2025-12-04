Cong & Sumit Hridayesh only concerned with vote-bank politics: BJP

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani (Nainital), 3 Dec: BJP Spokesperson Vikas Bhagat has strongly criticised Congress MLA Sumit Hridyesh’s active involvement in the Supreme Court proceedings related to the Banbhulpura incident, terming it as politics of appeasement. He alleged that the MLA’s presence in the court throughout the hearing of the illegal encroachment case reflects his concern only for the votes of a particular community rather than the future development of Haldwani.

Reacting to the developments, Vikas Bhagat said it is unfortunate that a young leader like Sumit Hridyesh appears to be consistently moving in the wrong direction under the pressure of vote-bank politics. He emphasised that while the state is advancing on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Congress leader and his party are attempting to push Uttarakhand backwards.

Bhagat questioned whether the Haldwani MLA has any concern for the development of railway facilities in the city and asked why he is opposing the projects that would strengthen Haldwani’s future in terms of employment, transport, and connectivity. He further questioned whether the MLA considers encroachment on government land to be acceptable.

Bhagat further asserted that the law is equal for all and that justifying illegal possession of government property is harmful to both society and the system. He stressed that the responsibility of elected representatives is to prioritise the holistic development of their constituencies rather than support unlawful activities for political gain. He added that politics should not be allowed to overshadow Haldwani’s development, its railway projects and respect for the law.