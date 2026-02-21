Board Exams to be conducted cheating-free: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education will commence on 21 February. This year, more than 2 lakh students across the state will appear for the board examinations.

Necessary instructions have been issued to departmental officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a cheating-free, fair, and transparent manner. Additional vigilance has been directed at sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres.

State School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, in a statement issued to the media, said that all preparations for the Uttarakhand Board examinations have been completed. He informed media that detailed guidelines have been issued to ensure that the Class 10 and 12 board examinations are conducted peacefully, fairly, and without malpractice at designated centres. Instructions have also been given to departmental officials, district administration, and the police department to maintain close coordination.

Dr Rawat further stated that officials have been directed to make additional arrangements at sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres, deploy special flying squads, and ensure continuous monitoring. Strict compliance has been mandated regarding enforcement of Section 144 around examination centres, restriction of unauthorised entry, and secure distribution, storage, and confidentiality of question papers. Centre superintendents, invigilators, and concerned officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to these guidelines.

Approximately, 2,15,000 candidates will appear in this year’s board examinations. A total of 1,261 examination centres have been set up across the state, including 156 sensitive and 6 highly sensitive centres.

Dr Rawat extended his best wishes to all students, encouraging them to appear for the examinations with confidence, a positive mindset, and without stress. He also appealed to parents and teachers to motivate students so that they can perform well in the examination halls.