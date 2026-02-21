Bolero pickup overturns near Kolhukhet, passengers remain unharmed

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 19 Feb: A Bolero pickup suddenly went out of control and overturned on the road in the Kolhukhet outpost area of Mussoorie. Fortunately, all three occupants escaped unharmed.

According to information received, the Kolhukhet outpost police received information that a Bolero pickup, number UK07-CB-2866, had suddenly gone out of control and overturned at a turn near Kolhukhet village, about 100 metres from the outpost, towards Dehradun. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately arrived at the scene. Police reported that three people were in the vehicle. Upon inspection, all passengers were found safe. No one suffered any serious or minor injuries.

The vehicle occupants were identified as Firoz (35), a resident of Chilkana, Saharanpur (driver), Ajay (28), a resident of Deban, Saharanpur, and Feran (32), a resident of Selaqui, Dehradun.

Traffic was briefly disrupted after the accident. Police responded promptly, removing the vehicle from the road and safely parking it on the side of the road, and restoring traffic. Police have appealed to drivers to drive carefully on turns, especially at night, to avoid such incidents.