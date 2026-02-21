Protests held at Mussoorie Forest Dept office over proposed merger of 4 forest ranges

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 19 Feb: Public anger is brewing in the Jaunpur development block of Tehri district over the forest department’s reorganisation proposal. Residents allege that the process of merging Bhadrigad, Kempty, Jaunpur and Devalsari ranges, which fall under the Mussoorie Forest Division, into the proposed New Tehri Forest Division (Gunikireti) is contrary to public sentiment. Local representatives and villagers, calling this move contrary to public sentiment, gathered in large numbers at the Forest Department office in Mussoorie and protested by raising slogans against the government. They also sent a memorandum to the Forest Minister through Dinesh Prasad Nautiyal, SDO of the Mussoorie Forest Division, demanding the withdrawal of the proposal to incorporate the four forest ranges into the proposed new Tehri (Munikireti) Forest Division. They stated that, if their demand is not met, a major agitation would be launched against the government.

The memorandum stated that the Forest Department is currently in the process of reorganising divisions, under which it is proposed to incorporate all four ranges of the Mussoorie Forest Division into the Munikireti Forest Division located in New Tehri.

Public representatives stated that Gunikireti is approximately 200 kilometres or more from remote villages in the Jaunpur development block. Given the mountainous terrain, this distance will prove to be a significant challenge for the public. Villagers will have to travel long distances for forest-related work, such as disposal of forest rights, permits, objections, or other departmental formalities. This will result in unnecessary expenditure of both time and money. Locals argue that administrative coordination with the Mussoorie Division is currently relatively smooth.

Officials state that such reorganisation without extensive consultation with local public representatives and villagers is not in the best interest of the region. They allege that the practical difficulties of the public are being ignored in the name of administrative convenience. Villagers also say that the Jaunpur region is geographically inaccessible, with already limited road, communication, and transportation facilities. Increasing the distance to the headquarters will further exacerbate problems.

The memorandum demands that the four ranges of the Jaunpur development block—Bhadrigad, Kempty, Jaunpur, and Dewalsari—be retained within the Mussoorie Forest Division. The organisation states that maintaining the status quo is the appropriate decision in the public interest. Residents have warned that, if the proposal is not reconsidered, a massive public movement will be launched.

At present, no official statement has been issued by the Forest Department or the government. However, department sources say the reorganisation is aimed at increasing administrative efficiency. It remains to be seen what stance Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal takes on this matter and whether the proposed changes to Jaunpur’s four forest ranges will be reconsidered.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Manmohan Singh, were present at the event. City Congress President Amit Gupta, Megh Singh Kandhari, Surendra Singh Rawat, Rajkumari Nautiyal, Deependra Bisht, Tumhari Lal Agarwal, Mukesh Panwar, Shweta Rana, Anshul Rawat, Devendra Verma, Rohan, and others were also present.